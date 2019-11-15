Pacific Group operationalizes Dwarka’s first organised retail in Delhi

The renowned Pacific group has announced operationalization of its highly anticipated project – D21, the first organised retail of Dwarka (Delhi) with 100 plus brands spread over the area of 3 lakh sq.ft.

The newly operational shopping mall is not only the first organised retail mall of the sub-city but also first of its kind development within Metro Station with Hypermarket, Lifestyle, Fashion, Food and Entertainment.

D21 also presents the residents of Asia’s largest sub-city with their first Multiplex, Big Bazaar and Home Centre. With this unique offering, Pacific Group is slated to end woos of over 1 million residents, who commute to distant places for their weekend as well as daily needs such as movies, shopping, etc.

With about 100 percent occupancy in fashion, food and lifestyle; and multiplex along with entertainment scheduled to commence in a months’ time, the group is expecting a turnover of over Rs 450 crore in the very first year of its operation. The mall also has a multi-level car parking and promises to provide an unparalleled customer experience.

The multi-storey mall is also the fastest delivered mall project yet as it was delivered in just 19 months from the date of taking over from DMRC. The mall is strategically located within the vicinity of Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station catering to Blue Line as well as Airport Express line which brings in day to day metro commuters, residents of Dwarka as well as airline passengers and airport staff. It is also well-connected through Dwarka-Gurgaon link road.

This Pacific masterpiece is quite tactically designed with all anchor stores laid on single floor plate making it more customer-friendly, convenience of in-store navigation and browsing. The customer experience is similar to end-to-end visibility.

Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “I feel very excited as D21 was our highly anticipated project and today it has become realty. Being one of the most sought after locations of Delhi-NCR, Dwarka truly deserved a world-class mall and it is a matter of pride for us to bring the first organised multi-level mall of Asia’s largest sub-city. We assure that the mall is going to give a best-in-class experience to the people and is going to set a new benchmark.”