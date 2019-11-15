Skagen Denmark jewelry like makes its Indian debut

This Holiday season, Skagen Denmark – an unparalleled source of Danish style and culture announced the launch of its jewelry in India.

Skagen jewelry features purposeful designs that are reflective of the Scandinavian style – naturally modern, functional and simple. Taking inspiration from elemental delights brought around with the onset of seasons and nature, the color palette of each collection is unique to their time of the year. Ranging from delicate rings to earrings to necklaces to bracelets, the all-new jewelry collections represent eternal beauty.

Talking about the debut of Skagen’s jewelry line in India, Anita Vogel, Brand Director, Skagen Denmark – Asia Pacific said, “Skagen Denmark is today creating watches and jewelry with the design principle of Hygge and minimalist design. Hygge is a concept that is only known to Danes – it is representative of how you feel in a moment you want to last forever. We are happy to bring our jewelry to India that is based on simplicity — capturing only what’s truly essential in an uncomplicated, great-looking way.”

For 30 years, the brand has embodied the same creative energy that Denmark is known for – modern, fashionable and in the moment.

Talking about the association with the Danish Embassy, Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India said, “Our Danish design inspired watches have seen great success in India over the last 10 years and to celebrate this success and milestone we are extremely excited to launch our collection of Skagen jewelry in India. Our understanding of the modern Indian consumer has inspired us to bring in the globally accepted ethos of modern, functional and simple design through our jewelry.”

In addition to the jewelry line, the Skagen Holiday 2019 collection is all set to offer the consumers, an eye-catching motley of timepieces. Featuring simple yet versatile ranges, namely – Aaren Kulor, Nothern Lights, Signatur field and many more, the watch collections will be available in select department stores globally and other partner channels across India.