Contemporary fashion label, Raisin, associates with Project Eve

Renowned fusion-fashion brand, Raisin, known for offering the most comfortable fashion experience for women is all set to expand its horizons by associating with Project Eve. A concept by Reliance Retail, Project Eve is a unique model in the premium segment that is built around women, to provide nearly everything that she needs to look and feel good.

Raisin, the fashion brand with a perfect blend of traditional and modern designs, amid its on-going association with large format stores like Central, is all geared up to open up new SIS at the Reliance Retail – Project Eve. Raisin, in association with Project Eve, will now be present in metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The stores under the banner Project Eve offer impeccable experience through its elegant ambiance, in-store salon, café, personal stylist, lounge area along with a curated collection in apparel and beauty.

Raisin customers can now shop the latest collection Khizan, designed exclusively for the forthcoming festive season at different Raisin stores within Project Eve. Aimed at a lifetime association, Raisin hopes to add newer SIS stores together with Project Eve and make shopping a tranquil experience for its customers.

With regards to this association with Project Eve, Vikash Pacheriwal, Co-founder of Raisin commented, “I am really glad that in a span of fourteen months, Raisin has signed a deal with Reliance Retail Giant Project Eve, after Central Stores. Our aim is to provide unique designs and comfortable quality to the new age woman of India. We are looking forward to a long-lasting, mutually benefiting association with Project Eve.”

As a contemporary retail brand, Raisin’s perspective to associate with Project Eve is to launch along with large format stores. This will not just help create brand awareness across all cities but also provide to the fashion needs of today’s women in terms of accessibility and staying updated.