Home Fashion Blackstone invests in Future Lifestyle Fashions and its Holding Company

Blackstone invests in Future Lifestyle Fashions and its Holding Company

By  
-
SHARE

and Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited announced that funds managed by have invested Rs 1,750 crore (including by way of debentures) in Pvt Ltd, the holding company of FLFL, and FLFL. With this transaction, will be the only financial partner in Ryka. As a part of the transaction, has also acquired a 6 percent stake in FLFL through a block deal with Ryka.

Blackstone invests in Future Lifestyle Fashions and its Holding Company

Proceeds of the investment has been utilized to retire/ pre-retire all existing financial obligations of Ryka, consolidating FLFL’s encumbrances with one long term investor. FLFL and the are expected to benefit from Blackstone’s portfolio operations team to create value in its business.

FLFL is one of India’s largest integrated branded fashion companies and counts , and as existing large stakeholders. With this investment by Blackstone, another globally marquee institutional name has been added to this list.

Commenting on the transaction, , Head of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, Asia said: “We have been impressed with the business that has built at Future Group and are delighted to support Future Group in this journey.”

, Managing Director, Blackstone added: “This is our first investment in this sector. We look forward to being a value-added investor as FLFL and the Future Group continue to cater to the fashion needs of aspiring India.”

Kishore Biyani, Group CEO of Future Group, noted, “We are delighted to have Blackstone as a financial partner for FLFL’s business. They share our excitement and vision for Future Lifestyle Fashions business. Blackstone will support us in the continued growth of our fashion business, bringing global perspectives that will help us take FLFL to the next level.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR