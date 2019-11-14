Alok Dubey,

CEO,

Arvind Lifestyle Brands

Alok Dubey, CEO of the Lifestyle Brands Division at Arvind is responsible for building and growing a spectrum of very successful mega brands viz US Polo Assn, Flying Machine ad Ed Hardy.

Dubey is a Post Graduate in Business Management with over 29 years of work experience in the Fashion and Lifestyle space of which the last 14 years are with Arvind and prior 13 years were in the watch industry with top companies like The Swatch Group India and for over 10 years with Titan Industries.

Alok started his career with The Times Of India Group in Delhi.