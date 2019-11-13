Goldman Sachs leads GlobalData’s top 10 global M&A financial advisers league table in retail sector for Q1-Q3 2019

Goldman Sachs has dominated the latest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) league table of the top 10 financial advisers in the retail sector based on deal value in the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The American investment bank advised on 12 deals worth US$ 32.7bn, including the big ticket deal of EP Global’s acquisition of 100 percent stake in Metro.

According to GlobalData, which tracks all M&A, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world to compile the league tables, Rothschild & Co was at the second position with 28 deals worth US$ 24.1bn.

Nagarjun Sura, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Goldman Sachs emerged as the top financial adviser in the retail sector, whereas Rothschild settled in second position despite advising on 28 deals. Interestingly, Kirkland topped the legal adviser category in terms of volume and value.”

Global retail deals market in Q1-Q3 2019

The retail sector saw deal volume increased by 47.01 percent from 1,319 to 1,939 during review period. However, deal value declined by 2.07 percent from US$ 118.43bn in Q1-Q3 2018 to US$ 115.99bn in Q1-Q3 2019.

Goldman Sachs, which topped the retail league table of M&A financial advisers, has also finished at top position in GlobalData’s recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers.

Kirkland & Ellis leads top 10 M&A legal advisers list

Law firm Kirkland & Ellis emerged as the lead player in the list of top 10 legal advisers, in terms of deal value. It advised on 20 deals worth a combined US$ 17.3bn. Linklaters occupied the second position in terms of value, advising on eight deals worth US$ 17.2bn. In the global league table of top 20 M&A legal advisers, Kirkland & Ellis was at second position. The global league table was led by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.