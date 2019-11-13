‘FMCG and retail note over 30 pc growth in Y-o-Y analysis of talent demand’

TimesJobsRecruiteX for October 2019 noted the highest Y-o-Y hike in talent demand for Consumer Durables/ FMCG, Retail respectively. Both the Consumer Durables/ FMCG and Retail sectors noted stupendous Y-o-Y growth of over 30 percent in talent demand.

TimesJobsRecruiteX is a monthly recruitment index that records the demand and supply of talent at India Inc.

The M-o-M analysis of talent demand was numb, with marginal talent demand in Retail, Consumer Durables/FMCG and BFSI sectors respectively.

Reflecting on the trends, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, “The Consumer Durables/FMCG and Retail sectors have become the new all-weather hiring sectors. Despite the market stagnation, both these sectors are considering talent intake. The RecruiteXOctober 2019 data reveals that both these sectors have individually posted over 30 percent Y-o-Y growth in talent demand. This also hints at the fact that with the activity spurt in both these sectors, the market and the economy are trying to get back to gain momentum”.

The M-o-M analysis of hiring activities is as follows:

Sectors with maximum talent growth:

· Retailing

· Consumer Durables/FMCG

· BFSI

Cities with maximum talent demand:

· Chennai

· Vadodara

· Hyderabad /Secunderabad

Work experience in most demand:

· <2yrs

· 10-20yrs

· 5-10yrs