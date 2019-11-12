CEO Vision 2030: Innovation and sustainability is the key to success

With over 18 years of experience in the retail industry, Vineet Gautam has worked across various sectors including food, fashion & telecom. A graduate in Hotel Management from IHM-Delhi, Gautam is heading the operations, marketing, brand management and business development for all the Bestseller India brands – Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, ONLY and Selected Homme – since 2010. In the current role, he is focusing on driving business, strategy and profitability across brands.

Where do you see your sector in the next 10 years?

In the next 10 years, the retail sector will be more organised and refined. With a greater number of retailers adopting the Omnichannel strategy, the retail sector will offer much more convenient and seamless shopping experience to the customer.

Increased adoption of retail technology and innovation concepts will help the sector keep up with the constantly changing purchase patterns and help understand the consumer’s buying behaviour to the extent of even helping predict consumer shopping trends. While the increasing disposable incomes coupled with the infl ux of foreign players, as well as local players, is set to make the sector more competitive and cluttered.

What are the Top 3 retail innovations in your opinion?

The three innovations which have impressed me are; Same Day Delivery, Social Shopping and Smart Mirrors.

How important is O2O synergy in your opinion?

O2O synergy is extremely important in my opinion, as any brand looking to retain consumer loyalty needs to tap into the online and offl ine potential of servicing the consumer. Consumers are fl ooded with a plethora of product offerings from various brands. In such times, it is extremely crucial to provide a seamless shopping experience through every touchpoint in the consumer journey in order to maintain brand loyalty.

Does your brand have an Omnichannel/Phygital strategy?

Yes, at Bestseller, we try and ensure that no matter what platform our consumer chooses to shop from – be it online or offline, he or she has the same brand experience and can enjoy seamless shopping experience.

What are the future plans for your brand? How has the company grown under your leadership?

I strongly believe in the concept of teamwork and building core competencies within teams. During my journey, I have watched the strength of our team grow from a small team of 42 to a robust team of 3000+ employees today. Through our collective efforts, we went from operating 15 brick-and-mortar stores, to 1500+ sales point pan India. We aim to further diversify and grow our product offerings across all our brands and continue to bring the best of international trends and make them relevant for our Indian consumers. By 2020, we aim towards making Bestseller the largest fashion retailer of the country Leather Talks (LT) journey started inform of an EBO in AC Market, Kolkata in 1973. By 1984, the brand had four EBO’s in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. LT was the fi rst brand to launch luxurious gent’s belts with locally made reversible buckles with original golden and silver polish. The great exuberating craftsmanship , product quality with innovation and great customer service helped it achieve a goodwill in a short span of time. Then the LT journey took a turn to the goodwill products/ promotional goods market with the top 150 corporate of India as its clients. In 2010, LT launched the MRH Leather Goods Pvt. Ltd, now the parent company and the brand owner of Leather Talks and Vaunt. MRH made a national presence by launching both the brands in the Indian Stationery market through the MBO (Multi Brand outlet)mode and acquired a channel comprising of India’s leading organised stationery sellers within a year’s time.