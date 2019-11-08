UNIQLO to open second store in India on November 28

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, announced the opening of its second store on November 28 after its debut launch last month.

Located at CyberHub, a one-of-its-kind concept in India that offers a premium socializing zone and is also the corporate hub of the city, the 12,200 square feet store will introduce a brand new shopping experience for Gurgaon customers with its thoughtful designs, high-quality and functional products that are made for all. The store will open at 1 pm on the launch day.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second store in our second month of operations in the country. CyberHub is a very unique location offering diverse experiences and is surrounded by an interesting mix of working professionals as well as people who visit for leisure. We believe that UNIQLO’s highly functional and high quality apparel that we call LifeWear will be well received by this set of customers,” said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India.

To celebrate the opening, UNIQLO is offering a series of special promotions including a free tote bag to the first 200 shoppers on day of the launch and Rs 500 welcome coupon to every consumer who downloads the UNIQLO India app before December 06. This coupon can be availed at UNIQLO DLF CyberHub store from November 28 to December 06 at a minimum purchase of Rs 4,000.

LifeWear is inspired by life’s needs to provide thoughtful and timeless clothing available in a variety of colours and styles for people of all ages.

UNIQLO DLF CyberHub will feature UNIQLO LifeWear, clothing that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity, for men, women, kids and babies. This includes iconic UNIQLO products such as its innovative and functional Ultra-Light Down (ULD) and HEATTECH garments, as well as products featuring premium fabric, including denim, Extra Fine Merino, cashmere and more. The UNIQLO commitment is to create perfect clothing that meets the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyles

The third UNIQLO store will be located at DLF Avenue, Saket, a re-imagined shopping destination set to reopen shortly.