Product Innovation: Reebok introduces Zig Kinetica Concept_Type1 sneaker built for energy amplification

Global fitness brand Reebok introduced debut Zig Kinetica model – the Zig Kinetica Concept_Type1 – the brand’s newest lifestyle sneaker built for energy amplification.

With an unexpected zig zag sole designed for energy return and a fashion upper designed by Ian Paley, founder of Garbstore, Zig Kinetica Concept_Type1 subverts the traditional spectrum of style that pits fashion and human performance at opposite ends, delivering an all-day performance experience with superior energy return and enhanced cushioning.

Speaking of the collaboration and final outcome, Paley shared, “Delivering a shoe that offers any kind of innovation combined with a true expression of a sophisticated color palette is what makes a sneaker stand out to me in today’s crowded marketplace. Too often great shoes are ruined by basic coloring. When Reebok approached me for this collaboration, the technology piece was already there so it was very important to me to have quite a complex color idea for the shoes. For this, I was inspired by the sole’s energy return premise, which gave me the idea of using a hidden ‘heat map’ color gradient to represent the idea of how Kinetic energy flows and is released. I am also a big fan of removing parts from existing shoes –laces, fastenings, etc – . so, I wanted to create something that gave the wearer options on how they could wear and faster the shoe to express individuality.”

Key product highlights to Zig Kinetica Concept_Type1 include:

• The uniquely innovative Zig Kinetica Concept_Type1 features a three-part energy system:

– Floatride Fuel: light and responsive Floatride Fuel –an expansion from Reebok’s award-winning. Floatride technology family – provides an energized cushioning experience

– Zig Energy Shell: Encapsulating the foam midsole, the Zig Energy Shell channels and returns the kinetic energy of your stride, while providing a bold aesthetic

– Zig Energy Bands: A unique outsole that expands and contracts like a rubber band to provide spring like response, helping propel you into your next movement

• Adjustable guidance band for added fit and style

• Micro vent mesh on the shoe’s upper for breathability

Available now in one colorway – Sand Stone/Black/Emerald in unisex sizing, Zig Kinetica Concept_Type1 will be available on November 08 for 17,999 on www.shop4reebok.com and select Reebok stores.