Reebok unifies under one logo, one wordmark

Reebok on Thursday announced that it will unify under one brand logo and wordmark, beginning next year.

It said that it will leverage its most recognisable and distinguished assets – the Vector logo and ‘drop-R’ wordmark.

The wordmark and logo will be fully integrated across all Reebok sports and lifestyle products, including footwear and apparel. This evolution shines a spotlight on Reebok’s proud heritage, connecting its rich legacy to its exciting future.

“At Reebok, our mission is to be the best fitness brand in the world. We live at the intersection of fitness and fashion, and our product is a reflection of that connection,” said Matt O’Toole, President, Reebok.

“As we continue to differentiate ourselves, we’re blurring the lines between our entire portfolio of performance and lifestyle products even more so to give our brand one unified presence and voice,” O’Toole added.

The vector logo was first introduced in 1992 and has been used in various forms since, most recently on Reebok heritage and lifestyle products. The new vector logo is an updated, subtle modern evolution of the original, Reebok said.

Reebok was acquired by Adidas in 2005 in a US$ 3.8 billion deal.