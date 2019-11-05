Sundeep Kumar Chugh, Chief Executive Officer, Benetton India Pvt Ltd

Sundeep K. Chugh is the Chief Executive Officer of Benetton India Pvt Ltd. He has also served as Commercial Director and has proven commercial, marketing, retail development and human resources expertise.

Chugh – who holds a business degree from Delhi University and is a certified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – redeveloped Benetton’s distribution strategy in India, moving the company from a purely retail model to a more balanced wholesale and retail model. He successfully attracted new partners and expanded the sales network, creating the largest network of stores and retail space in India.

Prior to joining Benetton, he held upper level executive positions – among others – in Adidas India Marketing and LG Electronics India.

Throughout his career, he has won several performance-related awards, including for sales, regional management, team performance and business management.