Trusox forays into Indian market

Global sports brand, Trusox is now available in India. The brand has come to India after becoming the preferred socks for top international athletes across sports around the world.

Trusox is made for sportspeople by sportspeople. It is a revolution in the sports socks segment. It brings to India revolutionary, performance enhancing grip socks; maximizing the grip sportspeople get within their footwear. TRUsox® 2.0 use their patented IN//EXtech™, non-slip performance pads, on the inside and outside of the socks.

Originally, Trusox is an innovation by Jim Cherneski, a former footballer, coach and innovator of the Trusox technology. He first made Trusox from his home whilst playing and coaching Crystal Palace Baltimore (United States of America) Football Club. The idea had its first iteration in 2007, much before it was a company or even a brand that was soon worn by the best in class sportspeople in the world, and by 2013 have around 10 percent of the Premier League wearing it. Currently in football alone, there are estimates of over 45 percent of the English Premier League wearing it, whereas it is also widely used across other sports such as cricket, rugby, running, cycling, to name a few. Internationally, Trusox sells out of 1,000 stores; and in India Trusox is available on Amazon and Trusox.in.

With close to million dollars USD investment by Sanil Sachar as the only Co-owner from India, talking about Trusox’s foray into the Indian market, said, “The technology is as proprietary as it can get. So much so, that internally we don’t even associate to these as socks. They are a sports performance equipment, nothing like there has been before in this space. Every team member, who is a part of our growth story has played sports at the highest levels, and understands that for a sportsperson to stay true to their performance, getting a grip on the game as they train is the number one step. The motivation is to make their best better, by providing state of the art apparel that just doesn’t look great but feels great too, through our proprietary technology. Having begun our journey with football, where we are proud to support the top footballers such as Gareth Bale, Raheem Sterling, Luis Suraez, to name a few, adorning and ruling over the football pitch wearing their Trusox, we are now present across the world in nine sports.”

Now in India, the aim is to power the sports ecosystem by supporting athletes across sports from their very first step, and much beyond the finish line.

“There is an evident rise in sports being played across levels in the country. We are a nation that is soaring towards the top of ranking charts, and for this reason, while public and private bodies create infrastructure to further support performers, we see the rise in performance gear as a pivotal support function, helping athletes through each step. Your kit is the first part of your preparation and that’s where we want to be supporting every sportsperson.” added Sanil Sachar.