Kenneth Cole opens first flagship store in India through Brandzstorm India Marketing

Global fashion brand Kenneth Cole has opened its first flagship store in India at Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai through Brandzstorm India Marketing.

Spread over 1,200 square feet, the new store promises a graceful dose of retail therapy with a seamless assortment of lifestyle products, interactive decor, minimalistic design, and vibrant interiors. The store will sell men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, handbags, accessories, perfumes, laptop bags, and luggage. The products will be priced from Rs 3,000- 20,000.

Announcing the launch, Ujjval Saraf, Managing Director, Brandzstorm India Marketing Pvt. Ltd. says, “We are excited to launch the first flagship Kenneth Cole store in India at the upscale neighborhood in Malad Mumbai. For over three decades Kenneth Cole brand has defined the standard of global fashion with its distinctive New York style and classic designs. We are pleased to bring the brand to the Indian customer and believe there will be a high degree of acceptance from our esteemed patrons in Mumbai. The new store will provide irresistible shopping experience giving customers access to a wide choice of Kenneth Cole New York products under one roof.”

Brandzstorm India has also embarked on a retail expansion plan to open 10 flagship Kenneth Cole stores nationally within the next 3 years. The brand will concentrate on major metros and tier 1 cities during the initial phase of growth. Brandzstorm India Marketing will market Kenneth Cole through flagship stores, multi-brand boutiques, shop-in-shops, major department stores, and e-commerce portals.

In 2018, the Kenneth Cole brand signed a ten-year licensing agreement with Brandzstorm India Marketing. Pursuant to the license terms Brandzstorm India will design, manufacture, distribute and retail Kenneth Cole products in India and other select countries across the SAARC region such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Brandzstorm is also a leading licensee and partner for premium fashion brands in India including Giordano, Swiss Eagle, Pierre Cardin, Steve Madden, Superdry, Cross, Nautica, Kenneth Cole, Lamborghini, Fjord, Nuband, ELLE, and Furla. Currently, the company operates and markets in segments of watches, apparel, bags, fashion accessories travel gear and eyewear.