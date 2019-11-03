Terrayo: A one-stop destination for real estate strategic solutions

Terrayo is one of the largest horizontal platform servicing real estate needs of clients across India. It is a multi-city network having a team of realtors, domain experts, consultants and end-to-end service providers who help to ensure that an enterprise gets a head-start. With a strong foundation of multi-city presence, deep roots in local markets and a network of relationships, Terrayo helps in negotiating the best deals for clients. Terrayo covers a broad spectrum of verticals including residential, commercial, land, logistics, hospitality, retail, education, IT, co-living, co-working and beyond.

“We are a team of realtors who are market leaders in their respective markets. We offer strategic solutions for every possible real estate needs. Our client-centric approach helps us cater to the needs with the most appropriate properties at the best price. Our teams are trained in the best business practices and have the crucial technical and legal exposure to offer value-driven services to our clients. Terrayo is a powerhouse of ethics, transparency and professionalism. For us, ‘Customer Satisfaction’ has been and is the cornerstone of our success. At Terrayo, we believe that a product may have a warranty period but a service has no time limit,” says Ravi Varma, Chairman, Terrayo Realty Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Services

A Choice of Relevant Properties: The realty space is complex and prime properties are taken up quickly. Terrayo ensures to secure the best and most challenging property for its clients.

The Best Possible Price: Each property presents unique opportunities and challenges. Often, there are numerous considerations when weighing up the advantages of one over another.

Documentation and Legal Assistance: Every option sourced by Terrayo is backed by the technical and legal know-how for a hassle-free transition.

A Relationship Even After Sales: Terrayo provides unconditional support beyond the transactions as well, which reinforces the clients trust in the brand.

As far as retail real estate business is concerned, the mall developers have to face so many challenges. From high rental to high carpet built-up ratio, common area maintenance charges to dropping footfalls due to the rise of e-commerce/e-tailing companies are some of the challenges which are a never-ending one. Terrayo offers the following solution:

1) Minimum Guarantee – Revenue Sharing

2) Suggest ways of making shopping a family experience

3) Combine shopping entertainment and eating out to provide more value

USP

“Our unique selling point is our ability to provide real-estate retail solutions across the country. Though we have offices in 13 cities, we have the ability to provide solutions in another 35 cities. We have decades of experience in our directors and their respective teams. We are extremely well connected with the builder/developer community.

This helps us to structure the best deals for our clients. We are dedicated to giving professional – pre and after sale service,” explains Varma.

Role of Technology

Terrayo has a presence in every digital platform and is planning to add more features to the service list for the clients. “Today, without being digital and technological equipped, it is not possible to expand the business. We are a tech-savvy brand and we keep ourselves updated to all market trends in order to keep our clients ahead from the rest. Over the years, we have successfully taken care of the marketing of malls in Tier II & III cities as well as large brands in metros and all credit goes to the technology,” added Varma.

Expansion

In the next 5 years, Terrayo plans to expand its footprints to double the number of cities from now.