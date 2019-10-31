Starbucks Q4 comparable store sales up 5pc globally

Starbucks Corporation has reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended September 29, 2019. GAAP results in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include items which are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.
“I’m very pleased with our strong finish to fiscal 2019, as we sustained positive momentum across each of our business segments,” said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo. “Our U.S. business delivered 6% comparable store sales growth in the fourth quarter, while China grew comparable store sales by 5% and total transactions by 13%. Our strong performance throughout fiscal 2019 gives us confidence in a robust operating outlook for fiscal 2020.”
“We are making meaningful progress against our strategic priorities while streamlining the company, bringing more focus and discipline to everything we do. The investments we are making for the long term—in our partners, our stores, beverage innovation and digital—are collectively delivering an elevated Starbucks Experience, as evidenced by all-time-high customer connection scores in the fourth quarter. This long-term focus is instrumental to how we are building an enduring company,” concluded Johnson.
Q4 Fiscal 2019 Highlights
- Global comparable store sales up 5%, driven by a 3% increase in average ticket and a 2% increase in comparable transactions
- Americas and U.S. comparable store sales up 6%, both driven by a 3% increase in average ticket and a 3% increase in comparable transactions
- International comparable store sales up 3%, driven by a 3% increase in average ticket and a 1% increase in transactions; China comparable store sales increased 5%, with comparable transactions up 2%
- The company opened 630 net new stores in Q4, yielding 31,256 stores at the end of the quarter, a 7% increase over the prior year
- Consolidated net revenues of $6.7 billion grew 7% over the prior year
- Consolidated net revenues grew 10% over the prior year adjusted for unfavorable impacts of approximately 3% from Streamline-driven activities
- Streamline-driven activities include the licensing of our CPG and Foodservice businesses to Nestlé following the close of the transaction on August 26, 2018, and the conversion of certain international retail operations from company-operated to licensed models
- GAAP operating margin expanded 90 basis points year-over-year to 16.1%, primarily due to sales leverage, cost savings initiatives, lapping prior-year Nestlé transaction-related costs and lower restructuring and impairment charges, partially offset by growth in wages and benefits, increased investments in labor hours and the 2019 Starbucks Leadership Experience
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 17.2% declined 90 basis points compared to the prior year. Excluding a 30-basis point unfavorable impact from Streamline-driven activities, non-GAAP operating margin declined by approximately 60 basis points compared to the prior year
- GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.67, up 20% over the prior year
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70, up 13% over the prior year, inclusive of a 4% benefit from income tax rate favorability
- The company returned $2.7 billion to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends
- Starbucks® Rewards loyalty program grew to 17.6 million active members in the U.S., up 15% year-over-year