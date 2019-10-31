Starbucks Q4 comparable store sales up 5pc globally

Starbucks Corporation has reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended September 29, 2019. GAAP results in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include items which are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

“I’m very pleased with our strong finish to fiscal 2019, as we sustained positive momentum across each of our business segments,” said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo. “Our U.S. business delivered 6% comparable store sales growth in the fourth quarter, while China grew comparable store sales by 5% and total transactions by 13%. Our strong performance throughout fiscal 2019 gives us confidence in a robust operating outlook for fiscal 2020.”

“We are making meaningful progress against our strategic priorities while streamlining the company, bringing more focus and discipline to everything we do. The investments we are making for the long term—in our partners, our stores, beverage innovation and digital—are collectively delivering an elevated Starbucks Experience, as evidenced by all-time-high customer connection scores in the fourth quarter. This long-term focus is instrumental to how we are building an enduring company,” concluded Johnson.

Q4 Fiscal 2019 Highlights