Amazon invests over Rs 4,400 crore in India business

Global e-tailer Amazon has invested an additional Rs 4,472 crore ($635 million) in three of its Indian subsidiaries for expanding their operations, a media report said on Tuesday.

“Amazon Corporate Holdings Ltd board on October 14 has allotted 340 crore shares of Rs 10 face value, aggregating to Rs 3,400 crore to Amazon Seller Services Ltd on rights basis through a resolution,” said the Chennai-based business intelligence platform, paper.vc, in an e-mail to IANS.

The US-based e-commerce giant’s board on October 17 also allotted 90 crore shares of Rs 10 face value, aggregating Rs 900 crore to Amazon Pay India Ltd on rights basis.

“The holding firm also on October 17 allotted 17.25 crore shares of Rs 10 face value, aggregating Rs 172.5 crore to Amazon Retail India Ltd, which is based in New Delhi,” the platform said.