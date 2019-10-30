Keventers director launches dimsum brand Fat Tiger in 4 Indian cities

Sohrab Sitaram, the hospitality entrepreneur who relaunched the Keventers milkshakes brand in 2015, has come up with a modern tea shop and dimsum parlour in four Indian cities — Delhi, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Karnal.

Named Fat Tiger, the new food brand aims to re-invent the notion of tea by introducing international flavoured hits — right from cold iced tea topped with liquid cream cheese, crushed fresh fruit tea, dessert tea and more.

It also seeks to introduce new, accessible varieties of dimsums and momos to a population, which it claims, has only consumed them as street food, or in high-end dining.

“The momo and dimsum preparations take inspirations from spice levels from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, regions of Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh,” the brand said. It is also influenced by Asian countries like China, Thailand, Nepal and Myanmar.

“Fat Tiger is a brand that will bring you delicacies which may have originated outside India but are now very much a part of the Indian eating culture and the Indian diaspora. Dimsums and tea are pretty much the go-to food for family outings, dating, binging and working lunches. The idea is to create these aspirational products and offer fantastic varieties to our guests in their trendiest and coolest avatars,” Sitaram told IANSlife.

His brand has also innovated in the realm of packaging with tea being served in reusable cups, while dimsums can be consumed using tongs, instead of chopsticks. Taking cue from the food industry turning greener, Fat Tiger will also use double-walled paper straws and environment friendly take-away bags.

It aims to expand to over 1,000 stores across the country through both company-owned outlets and franchises.