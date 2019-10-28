Clog London launches e-commerce operations

Launched in 2014, Clog London is a premium leather footwear brand, which is popular for its empowered sense of glamour, design and comfort. In a short span of five years, the brand – which started with a capacity of making 5,000 shoes per year – has established itself in multiple key chain stores pan India and is producing and supplying 40,000 shoes per year. The brand recently launched its own e-commerce website, www.cloglondon.com to announce its online presence.

Categories

Clog London encompasses a complete footwear brand. It manufactures formals, casuals, driving shoes and sneakers. It has been delivering the right mix of timeless style, comfort and quality and therefore has already established itself as a hot favourite of customers looking for both class and comfort.

In the casual category Clog London provides smart and elegant shoes in:

– Boots

– Loafers

– Sneaker

– Slip-ons

In the formal category, the brand has

– Brouge

– Derby

– Oxford

Brand Value

Clog London has earned itself many satisfied customers over the years and an inflow of continuous repeat orders from the most established stores across India. The brand is also very popular and is doing amazing sales on various e-commerce platforms. Following the huge success in various platforms Clog London is now focused on providing better customer service through their personalized e-commerce website. The footwear brand is very popular and in high demand across many SIS formats.

Offline Stores & Expansion

Apart from online stores, the company is also coming up with its own retail outlets. To increase the flexibility of operation, the brand is expanding its retail stores in different locations as chain stores. Clog London is looking forward to have a dedicated window for its products in India’s leading stores. Clog London is also planning to open its exclusive stores through franchisee network.

Team

Headquartered in Noida, Clog London has a dedicated designing team who are always out in the market researching, analyzing and studying the latest trends, along with the customer preferences and shopping patterns. This helps them in developing shoes that fit the demands and needs of the customers. As a result, the brand has been able to off er new styles and innovations every season which their clientage is looking for.