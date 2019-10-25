Reebok and Adidas tap the iconic Instapump Fury and Adidas’ revolutionary Boost™ technology to form the all-new Instapump Fury Boost™

Reebok and Adidas have combined the audacious futurism of the Instapump with the breakthrough performance power and cushioning of Adidas’ exclusive Boost™ technology to create the Instapump Fury Boost™ – a sneaker that will redefine the sneaker industry.

Born in 1994, the Instapump Fury revolutionized how a sneaker could function. It was The PUMP…minus the shoe. The sleek sandal-like design stretched over a thin GraphLite shard that bridged a gaping Split Sole unit. Expressing Steven Smith’s ‘no more than what you need’ mantra, the Instapump Fury was a master class in modern minimalist design. The Instapump Fury quickly rose to popular consciousness becoming the go-to choice of influencers and iconoclasts. By the mid-90s, it had moved from the sneaker-collecting fringes to the feet of the entertainment and design icons. Fast forward to 2019, and the Instapump Fury is ready and back to push the limits of design and performance yet again.

Infused with revolutionary Adidas Boost™ technology, the all-new Instapump Fury Boost™ is created for the new generation, after numerous takes and upgrades. Built for breaking free and creating the unexpected, Instapump Fury Boost™ is the perfect celebration of Adidas’s revolutionary Boost™

Commenting on the exciting collaboration Sunil Gupta, Brand Director says, “The iconic Instapump Fury was launched in 1994 and even today it feels ambitiously experimental. Celebrating the legacy of the Reebok Instapump Fury and the cushioning of Adidas’ Boost™ technology, the Instapump Fury Boost™ is a powerful collaboration between both brands.”

The Instapump Fury Boost™ will be featured across three packs that capture the heritage of both the Fury and Boost™ concepts. These sneaker packs will launch throughout the remainder of Fall/Winter 2019.

This highly exclusive product is available for purchase at select Reebok stores, Veg Non Veg, Superkicks and www.shop4reebok.com at Rs 18,999 beginning November 15. For additional information on the Reebok product range, visit www.shop4reebok.com