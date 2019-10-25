ITC’s Q2 standalone net profit up 36 pc

FMCG-to-hospitality major ITC on Thursday reported a 36.10 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 4,023.10 crore.

The company had reported its standalone net profit in the July-September period of financial year 2018-19 at Rs 2,954.67 crore.

The total income of the company during the period under review rose by 6.36 percent to Rs 12,525.80 crore, compared to Rs 11,776.63 crore earned in the corresponding period last fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the company issued and allotted 11,80,380 shares of Re 1 each, upon exercise of 1,18,038 options under the company’s employee stock option schemes (ESOS).

“Consequently, with effect from October 24, 2019, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 1228,76,70,591 divided into 1228,76,70,591 ordinary shares of Re 1 each,” it said.

The company also said that it has been ranked first globally amongst companies with market capitalisation between US$ 38 billion and US$ 51 billion and overall third globally on ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance in the food products industry by Sustainalytics, a global ESG ratings company.