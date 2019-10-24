Clicks to Bricks: Brune & Bareskin opens first offline store in Jalandhar

Brune & Bareskin, the leading online brand specializing in premium quality leather jackets, footwear, accessories and bags, forayed in the Indian offline retail space with the launch of its first-ever store, opened in Jalandhar.

Following the success of its existing online store, the brand has launched its parental store in the home city to showcase the exhaustive collection of fashion accessories.

Spread over 1600 sq. ft., the new store is the it-stop for every urbane man and shoe lover. Brune & Bareskin store is fashionable and individualistic, providing not just value for money but a collection of world-class quality merchandise. Located at Central Market area in Model Town, Jalandhar, the store is equipped with courteous and warm store staff.

The luxurious decor of the store has been themed contemporary, exuberating a modern vintage vibe. Reflecting the contrast of blue and white, with a touch of cream flooring, housing graceful & huge black chandeliers in the living hall, the boutique’s décor gels beautifully with the brand’s design aesthetics. A high ceiling, white & wooden walls, artistic flooring and blue chairs going well with blue shelves add to noteworthy décor elements.

Commenting on the launch of Brune & Bareskin’s first store, Tabby Bhatia, Founder, Brune & Bareskin said, “Being our own hometown, Jalandhar has always been our first priority to start our offline journey. This city has given us a lot and we decided to return their love by opening the first store here. We are elated as these have been the most exciting few months for us. After our recent big project with BCCI for World Cup, the energy to set up our first store has been amazing, and we hope to continue this momentum.”

“As we grow, our aim remains to continue providing our customers with superior quality shoes and accessories along with a captivating browsing experience. We also in have plans to launch our other 2 stores in Delhi and Mumbai by first half of 2020 and then take the business to the international market by the end of next year,” he added.

The new categories that have been introduced for the customers include a full selection of exquisite designs in bags, clothing, shoes and accessories in abundant styles/designs and vivacious colours. The store will showcase its latest to rarest collection to the customers to experience their luxury designs in all categories.

Brune & Bareskin, the brand of Voganow.com brings together all comfort and international styling to flaunt the greatest deals. Also, the brand is on the urge of expansion by spreading its wings in metropolitan cities and Asia Pacific region.