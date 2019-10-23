TrunkHouse opens its doors in Mumbai

Mumbai welcomed its very first premium multi-brand travel luggage store aptly called ‘TrunkHouse’, an inviting shop and shop wonderland in an aesthetically positioned space on 3rd floor of the Palladium, Mumbai.

This will be the first to bring to India a diverse brand portfolio and cutting-edge renowned international names like High fashion luggage brands such as Calvin Klein and DKNY from the U.S., Smart Luggage bags by Heys from Canada, pure luggage brands like Roncato & Luxury Fashion Bags by Trussardi and Cerruti from Italy. The merchandise includes luggage, business bags and travel-friendly handbags for men and women and accessories for men and women.

With compelling experiences in distribution and retail in the beauty, luxury, and luggage, TrunkHouse was conceived to address the lack of innovative & trendy travel goods.

Speaking on the occasion, Amrit Uttam, Founder said, “The concept of having a multi-brand store that showcases premium travel gear under one roof is relatively new in the Indian market. TrunkHouse has established its presence in this area with the launch of our store. We are excited to see how this new journey turns out for us and all the brands we’ve given a luxurious home through this venture”

This unique lifestyle destination guarantees all of Mumbai’s generations a mix of intriguing products and new & innovative design whilst keeping functionality at its core. TrunkHouse aims in sourcing lasting products, which are manufactured using the highest quality components & avant-garde manufacturing processes & practice. From the word go, the team is committed to being a service-oriented and fashion conscious functional travel gear venture that acknowledges the incredible potential of this category.