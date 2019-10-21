Select CityWalk elevates Deepak Zutshi as Centre Head

Select CityWalk has elevated Deepak Zutshi from VP – Leasing and Retail to Centre Head. He will be assuming new role from the immediate effect.

He has been associated with the mall from more than a decade. Prior to that he has worked with brands like Home Store India, Beauty Concepts and Saint-Gobain Glass.

He will be reporting directly to Executive Director of the mall, Yogeshwar Sharma, who was the centre head prior to his promotion to the current role.

He has done Executive Programme in Global Business Management from IIM Calcutta.