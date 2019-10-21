Home Newsletter Select CityWalk elevates Deepak Zutshi as Centre Head

Select CityWalk elevates Deepak Zutshi as Centre Head

By  
-
SHARE

has elevated from VP – Leasing and Retail to Centre Head. He will be assuming new role from the immediate effect.

Select CityWalk elevates Deepak Zutshi as Centre Head

He has been associated with the mall from more than a decade. Prior to that he has worked with brands like Home Store India, Beauty Concepts and Saint-Gobain Glass.

He will be reporting directly to Executive Director of the mall, , who was the centre head prior to his promotion to the current role.

He has done Executive Programme in Global Business Management from IIM Calcutta.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR