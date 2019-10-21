Small-town India helps Snapdeal log 87mn visits in September

Snapdeal registered 87 million visits on its platform in the month of September as festive season began, clearly making it the third largest e-commerce player in the country after Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.

According to latest data from website traffic statistics and market intelligence company SimilarWeb, over the last two years, the traffic to Snapdeal’s web and mobile sites has more than tripled — from 27 million monthly visits in October 2017 to more than 87 million visits in September 2019.

In the last one year alone, Snapdeal’s traffic has grown 61 percent on its web and mobile sites.

“The growing volumes on Snapdeal are built on a sound and granular understanding of the importance of value in Bharat-focused e-commerce. Our ability to build scale along with favourable unit economics gives Snapdeal an immense competitive advantage,” Kunal Bahl, CEO and Co-founder, Snapdeal, told IANS on Monday.

According to the September data from SimilarWeb, Amazon India continues to lead in the visits metric with 344 million visits with Flipkart-Myntra combined at second place with 314 million visits in September.

Club Factory from China is a distant fourth in the Indian market, with 29 million visits. The list is followed by ShopClues at 8.27 million visit, Tata Cliq at 7.65 million visits and Paytm Mall at 5.62 million visits.

With 848 million visits in the last 12 months, Snapdeal is more than four times the size of Club Factory, which had 205 million visits in the last 12 months, informed the company.

Today, more than 90 percent of Snapdeal’s users come from the small towns and cities.

In the on-going Diwali sales, Snapdeal’s order volumes grew 52 percent over last Diwali and volumes doubled in more than 120 cities across the country, according to the company.

Snapdeal’s consolidated revenues grew by 73 percent (from Rs 535.9 crore in FY18 to Rs 925.3 crore in FY19). The company also reduced its loss by 71 per cent (from Rs 611 crore in FY18 to Rs 186 crore in FY19).

In the last two years, Snapdeal has added over 60,000 new seller partners, who, inturn, added over 50 million new listings.

Snapdeal now has more than 500,000 registered seller-partners, who have more than 200 million listings on the marketplace.