ShopClues Announces ‘Maha Diwali Flea Mela’ with discounts upto 85 pc

ShopClues has announced the beginning of its mega festive sale with the ‘Maha Diwali Flea Mela’ which will be on till October 20, 2019, with massive discounts on apparel, jewellery, electronic gadgets, home appliances and grooming appliances.

The Meha Diwali Flea Mela has been designed to address large home needs, as well as items of personal interest for the budget-conscious customer. The ShopClues Maha Diwali Flea Mela also has focused sections that address smaller items like Decorative Lights (80 percent off) and Quirky Gifts like thematic stickers and diyas that every home could do with.

Additionally, customers can also watch out for the Bumper Budget Combos which have enticing assortments of products at prices starting Rs 99.

ShopClues will also be holding exciting flash sales every day. The platform has also tied up with Mobikwik and Airtel Payments Bank to create several interesting offers such as the Double Your Savings Offer, a 15 percent cash back offer, and a flat Rs 100 Cashback via Mobikwik for every 10th customer.

The brand expects that 85 percent of its sales will come from its strong-hold in Tier III and IV markets.