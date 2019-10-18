‘Foreign and new age brands like Telefunken, MI, Boat have taken a pie of Indian consumer this festive season’

Having partnered with top e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Amazon for delivering after-sales services on a pan-India level, 247around has recently revealed a 900 percent month-on-month business growth within first of the ongoing festive sale season.

Nitin Malhotra, CEO and Co-Founder, 247around, said, “In first edition of the online mega festive sale, 247around has registered stellar growth. While we have received maximum traction from metro cities like New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad while tier-II towns like Jaipur Lucknow and Ahmedabad are not far behind.”

“Telefunken has entered the Indian TV Markets successfully. We believe in one philosophy to keep After sales service as the key priority, to enable stronger customer satisfaction & customer retention too”, says Arjun Bajaj Director, Videotex International – Offical Telefunken Brand Licensee.

“New-age brands like Boat, Lifelong, Sharp, Telefunken, Shinco, NOBEL, and Willet have stolen the show this festive season. Television remains the top-selling product in the after-sales category, followed by refrigerators and washing machines. We expect that, by the end of this festive sale season, we will achieve similar numbers to what we achieved did the first edition the online festive sale. Service being key to increase sales, we have made sure that brands go live within 2 hrs for pan India service.” he added.

As a leading after-sales service provider in India, 247around acts as the last-mile backbone for its various brand partners including dealers, distributors, and e-commerce players. It empowers them with analytical assistance and delivers best-in-class services for installations, demonstrations, and repair and warranty services. In the run-up to the ongoing festive season, the company added 200 service centers and 2,000 temporary staff to meet the explosive anticipated increase in demand.

During this Diwali season, the tech-enabled platform has also partnered with offline brands like PHX, Houston, and Vyom, helping them to get listed on top e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Amazon to drive their pan-India outreach. It is also handling their after-sales service support by ensuring installations within 4 hours in local areas and within 48 hours in remote areas.

247around is currently working with 100+ brands and has plans to reach consumers directly by expanding its B2C business. It ultimately envisages becoming the fastest service provider delivering superior quality service and best-in-class consumer experience in the country.