Natural black alkaline mineral water, Evocus, launched in Delhi

A.V. Organics – an indigenous start-up venture – announced the launch of ‘Evocus’, India’s first natural black alkaline water, in Delhi-NCR.

The launch is in line with the company’s expansion strategy and vision to offer products providing consumers with wellness and better living via optimum hydration and detoxification. Evocus’ formulation provides superior and sustained hydration, better detoxification and improved metabolism benefits to today’s on-the-move consumers.

The latest launch in Delhi-NCR was preceded by the brand’s launch in Pune, Chandigarh and Vadodara, where the product is available across top retail outlets. It is also available on Amazon, etc as well as on the brand website. In the initial weeks after launch in these markets, the brand has gained good traction, and the sales are very promising.

This new category of bottled water has been developed specifically for 21st-century Indian consumers to promote enhanced hydration and good-health needs. The company has invested US$ 1 million in setting up a fully-automated manufacturing and bottling plant, with an allied R&D unit, spread across 50,000 square feet in Vadodara. The facility can produce 40 million bottles annually.

More than 70 natural trace minerals are infused into the completely-purified water and bottled in a fully-automated, sterile, pharma-grade plant, untouched by human hands. The water receives its unique black colour from the blended natural minerals sourced from deep within the Earth’s crust, discovered by renowned scientist Dr Nobert Chirase from Texas, USA. A leading nutritional consultant and expert in health and wellness, Dr Chirase holds a PhD in Nutrition & Wellness. He is a member of the Board of A.V. Organics as Chief Mentor and Principal Scientist.

Speaking about the launch, Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director, A.V. Organics LLP said: “We are witnessing positive growth momentum for Evocus across online and offline markets where we have a presence. The National Capital Region is an important market for us as it has a higher concentration of consumers receptive to experimentation while being early adopters of trends and innovations offering exclusive benefits. Considering the NCR’s diverse, discerning consumer base, we are confident the alkaline, mineral-enriched Evocus will meet their desire for wellness through improved hydration and better detoxification. This launch will help us reach new customers, bolstering our market presence in north India. The introduction of Evocus is poised to transform the overall health and well-being of its users, thanks to the myriad health benefits it offers consumers – both the young generation as well as older adults.”

Packaged in 500 ml priced at Rs 100, Evocus is available in leading supermarkets and retail outlets in Pune, Chandigarh and Vadodara. In Delhi, it is currently available in 24Seven and Food Hall stores and will be shortly available in Le Marche and Modern Bazaar. In the next five months, Evocus will be available in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat.

The company aims to sell 3-5 million bottles in the first year. Available in packs of 6 and 24, as part of its online distribution, the brand has partnered with Amazon, Snapdeal and Big Basket. Evocus is also available on the company’s online store at www.drinkevocus.com

“While complying with national and international regulatory standards, the Company’s manufacturing plant will create more jobs locally, raising industrial employment in the region. Additionally, regular training and up-skilling programs will be conducted to continually enhance workers’ skills,” Vaghela added.