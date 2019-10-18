“The all new department store is a place to shop, unwind and experience,” says Rajiv Suri, Managing Director, Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop has opened four-storey, high street store sprawling over 50,000 sq.ft. in the heart of the neighbourhood – Golf Course Road, Gurugram. The multi-brand flagship store aims to ‘Elevate Everyday Life’ and offer a premium retail experience to customers with a place to relax, shop and spend quality time with their family and friends.

The retailer will offer customers latest on-trend fashion, international and exclusive brands, premium beauty brands clubbed with new things to do and learn every time they visit. These include fashion style talks, beauty master classes and make-up stations anchored at the beauty hall in-store spread over 2,700-sq.ft. on the ground floor. In addition, customers can discover experiential zones designed for indulgences across categories like – luxury handbags, lingerie studio, denim zone, foot wear ramp, women’s fashion and premium Suits & Jacket section among others.

Speaking at the opening of Shoppers Stop’s 85th store in the country, Rajiv Suri, Customer Care Associate (CCA), Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shoppers Stop said that, “The all new and contemporary department store is a destination to shop, unwind, explore and experience under one roof. We are looking forward to serving the fast-growing locality of Golf Course Road with the distinctive fashion, premium offerings and exciting shopping experience to meet the unique needs of our customers who live and work in this vicinity.”

“Retail is changing but today’s department store is as relevant as it ever has been in responding to the needs of our customers. With this store we bring a new level of personalised, curated shopping which until now has been the preserve of boutique shops. It’s also a place where we can build a far more personal relationship with our customers – bringing together the very best of our service offer and our outstanding Brand Partners,” he added

He further added, “We’re delighted to launch yet another exclusive celebrity brand – Disha Patani by Glam. A fun, vivacious and full of life, the Disha Patani line is trendy, casual and has a sex appeal with a cool girl aesthetic catering to the self-made young women who aspire to create a mark in the world, on their own terms.”

Home to the best of international, exclusive and premium brands in fashion and beauty, the store offers over 1,80,000 products and more than 500 brands. Customers can shop from bridge-to-luxury brands across fashion, beauty, handbags and accessories like – Armani Exchange, Super Dry, Jack & Jones, Dior, Clinique, Estee Lauder, MAC, Smash Box, Sheshido, Jo Malone, Tumi, Marc Jacobs, See By Chole, Coccinelle, Cavalli Class, Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors among others. In addition to the company’s popular private fashion and home brands – Back to Earth, KASHISH, Haute Curry, STOP, Fratini and Karrot the store will retail exclusive international and celebrity brands like – Jones New York, FCUK, Rhseon, Flaunt, Rocky S and recently launched Disha Patani by Glam brand.

Dalziel & Pow, a leading London based creative agency created an experiential bridge-to-luxury, multi-brand fashion store. Inspired by the energy of the vibrant emirate, the store design reflects the variety of urban experiences visitors expect in concept stores. To emphasise the diversity of products and categories in the store and to give the customer intuitive orientation at the same time, each department such as apparels, beauty, fashion accessories and home among others have been designed as a distinct neighbourhood. Each category zone is characterised with individual materials, architectural elements which will appeal to our core customers comprising of young families, professionals and youth. The interior materials, colour palette, graphically designed ceiling and floor tiles in aisle help define the walkways in the store and together create an environment to sharply highlight each brand’s fashion offerings. Banks of trial rooms conveniently located in the store help in making an informed buying decision for the customer. The trial rooms are designed especially for the category they are servicing with the use of interesting forms, elements and graphics. The store offers sleek checkout centres and queue less checkout zones to make it a hassle free shopping experience for our customers.

To redefine the shopping experience, the store has a Personal Shopper Lounge on second floor where specially trained Personal Shoppers will help customers explore our product range with ease and discover their personal style with our team of stylists. The Personal Shoppers will consult customers on their needs, recommend solutions and styles to suit their requirement from fashion, beauty, accessories to home décor. In addition, the new store also hosts a leisure lounge on ground floor, a special lounge for our First Citizen members to offer personalized shopping experiences on second floor and an elegant First Citizen Black Card Lounge on third floor offering premium services and experiences exclusively for our First Citizen Black card holders. The store houses a Timezone, an amusement centre for children and a Hamley’s shop-in-shop on third floor to keep the little ones engaged in-store. A Starbucks coffee shop will soon open on the ground floor for customers to unwind and relax.