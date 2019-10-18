Super Smelly raises undisclosed amount from Lyte Investment Bank and others

Focussed on the personal hygiene needs of GenZ, Delhi-based toxin-free personal care products start-up, Super Smelly has raised an undisclosed amount within first seven months of their operations in its angel round of funding. The round was led by Singapore-based Lyte Investment Bank along with other angels.

Launched in 2018 by Dipali Mathur and Milan Sharma, Super Smelly aims to disrupt the personal care product space by introducing safe, all-natural, certified toxin-free products for young adults, teens and tweens. The start-up will utilize the capital raised for marketing, research and product testing to further expand the product portfolio.

Commenting on the investment, Dipali Mathur, CEO & Co-founder, Super Smelly said, “We are thrilled to receive the support from Lyte Investment Bank. Personal care segment for GenZ is a growing market in India, which currently stands at the size of Rs 10,000 crore considering only the 10 percent of top SEC urban population. We are highly positive about the industry’s growth. The capital infusion will bolster our commitment towards revolutionizing the niche segment of personal-care products for GenZ. With these funds, we further plan to build awareness and conduct research and trials for our upcoming products. We as a brand aspire to avail GenZ segment with toxin-free options for personal care.”

Speaking on the funding, Varun Sethi, Founder, Lyte Investment Bank, said, “We are impressed by the domain knowledge of the team and the quality of products that Super Smelly is offering in a niche market. This investment shall accelerate the already impressive growth of the company. We foresee this segment of skincare being developed into a new vertical and Super Smelly, with a first-mover advantage, can grow at a fast pace.”

Through its gentle and effective personal care products, Super Smelly is targeting a previously unaddressed market in the country. Currently, there is no other toxin-free personal care brand available for youngsters between the ages of 8 to 19 years. As a result, kids resort to adult skincare products that may not be tested for safety and could contain toxins that do not suit their tender skin. Bridging this gap, Super Smelly has introduced 100 percent toxin-free, made safe and vegan certified spray deodorants, deodorant sticks, face-washes, face packs, lip balms, etc.

Overall, the global personal care market is poised to grow from US$ 500 bn to US$ 580 bn by 2022. In India, this market will reach a whopping US$ 18 bn by the same time, growing at 35 percent YoY. By creating a strong presence in the Indian market at such a crucial growth juncture, Super Smelly is well on its way to cementing its stance as the country’s leading personal care brand for Gen Z. The funding received by the brand will ensure that the brand’s ambitious goal is achieved sooner than anticipated.