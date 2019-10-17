Walmart launches InHome Delivery service in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach

Few months back, Walmart announced InHome Delivery, the latest innovation aimed towards giving time back to families by delivering fresh groceries and everyday essentials directly into their kitchen or garage fridges.

Now, for the first time ever, the brand has launched this new service for over 1 million customers in Pittsburgh, Kansas City (Missouri and Kansas) and Vero Beach.

All it takes to use the service is three simple steps:

– Customers across Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach can head to InHome.Walmart.com and see if their address is eligible.

– Next, they choose either the kitchen or garage fridge as their delivery spot. It’s US$ 49.95 for the corresponding smart device, and free professional installation is included!

– Once the lock is installed, they’ll receive unlimited deliveries for the introductory price of just US$ 19.95 per month (US$ 30 min per basket). And the first month is on the brand.

At the time of delivery, associates will use smart entry technology and a proprietary, wearable camera to access the customer’s home – allowing customers to control access into their homes and giving them the ability to watch the deliveries remotely.