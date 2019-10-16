‘Consumer durables, FMCG & retail sectors push talent demand for festive hiring’

With the beginning of the festive season, consumer-driven sectors such as consumer durables/ FMCG (5 percent) and retail (12 percent) reported growth in talent demand in September 2019, says TimesJobs RecruiteX.

TimesJobs RecruiteX is a monthly recruitment index that records the demand and supply of talent at India Inc.

In Y-o-Y analysis, both the industries posted double-digit growth in talent demand. In Sep’18 vs Sep’19 comparison, consumer durables/ FMCG and retail posted 28 percent and 29 percent growth, respectively.

The report revealed that Tier-II cities such as Lucknow and Chandigarh recorded the highest growth in talent demand in September 2019 edition. A similar trend was observed on September 2018.

Commenting on the report, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs & TechGig said, “Retail and Consumer durables/FMCG has pushed the talent demand owing to festive hiring and registered double-digit growth in Y-o-Y analysis, too. We can hope to see revival in hiring in high-volume sectors in the coming months.”

Here are more key findings from RecruiteX September 2019 edition:

Service-intensive sectors like Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Durables/FMCG and Travel & Hospitality continues to hire in September 2019. Top three sectors to witness M-o-M growth in talent demand were:

Healthcare/ Biotechnology/ Pharmaceuticals – 21 percent

Retail – 12 percent

Travel & Hospitality – 7 percent

Tier-II cities take the lead in talent demand – Chandigarh, which was among top hiring cities in August 2019, found a spot on September 2019’s tally too. Except for Delhi-NCR, only Bengaluru saw some spurt in hiring activity, rest all other metro cities were stagnant on hiring terms.

Lucknow – 20 percent

Delhi – 12 percent

Chandigarh – 13 percent

Junior level profiles most wanted – September 2019 saw most demand for people in the experience range of 2-5 years. Whereas hiring for Senior Management roles (10-15 years) and leadership roles (20+ Years.) reported decline, 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively Other work experience in demand were:

<2 years – 1 percent

2-5 years – 2 percent

5-10 years – 1 percent