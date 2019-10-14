Shivani Malik, Marketing Director, Da Milano

Shivani Malik hails from a background with rich international exposure and diverse experiences. With a keen eye to detail and precision, Shivani entered the business back in 2007 when Da Milano had only two stores. Soon she took up the challenge of expanding the brand across horizons and successfully managed to achieve unprecedented success.

Reckoned as a fast-moving bridge-to-luxury brand, Da Milano today has over 80 stores and eyes for augmenting its customer reach by marking global footprints at important locales and capitals internationally. A trendsetter in many ways, Da Milano’s innovative and discreet fashion aesthetics has won many fans over the years.

With an educational career dotted in the international cityscapes, she having won many laurels, is an Economics honors graduate from the prestigious University of Delhi and further procured a specialization in Economics and Finance from Warwick Business School, United Kingdom.

A ‘go to’ woman for all things luxe, Shivani’s passion and flair in marketing and communication constantly spurs her to come up with fresh perspectives and new ideas to keep up with current trends and appease the discerning clientele with guaranteed access to the best collections, every fashion season. Her creativity and conviction contribute in creating Da Milano as a distinguished brand and reinventing the very notion of affordable luxury in India.

Her continuous dedication and hard work has bestowed her three awards in a span of six months including ‘Indian Women Achievers Samaan 2017’ which was recently held in Bahrain. She was also a speaker at Global entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad for which Ivanka Trump was also present.

Staying abreast with time, Shivani is responsible for brand’s global acclaim in the Gulf and with a compelling vision of making Da Milano a global brand, she believes Da Milano will give competing brands a run for their money.