W takes unconventional approach to festive dressing with Pop Sets

Presenting the perfect union of pop colors & trendy silhouettes, W launched its Festive Collection 2019 called Pop Sets.

This season the brand is taking an unconventional approach to the festive dressing using unique fabric combinations like chanderies, denims and contemporary realizations of traditional Indian weaving techniques. Made using Livaeco, this eco-friendly range of styles hits the right chord with the consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Anant Daga, Managing Director at TCNS said, “Keeping up with our commitment to bring something new and unique every season, we are excited to launch our latest Pop Sets collection in association with Livaeco. This season is definitely special for us as we are bringing the perfect amalgamation of festivity and sustainability in the form of vibrant hues and silhouettes.”

Celebrating the bold vibrant colors of the season with consumer’s spirited confidence, this is a collection that brings alive their infectious joy. It is an amazing range of kurtas, long gowns, top-to-toe sets, straight kurtas with dhoti pants, gilets and festive ensembles to give the look a twist.