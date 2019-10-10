Reena Chhabra, CEO, FSN Brands, Nykaa.com

Reena Chhabra joined Nykaa.com in May 2016 as CEO, FSN Brands, the private label arm of e-commerce platform Nykaa.com. She has been instrumental in taking the Nykaa’s private label to new heights by introducing new product lines and increasing distribution.

In her 20+ year career in the retail industry, she has developed a reputation for being a strategist and an astute business planner. Her passion has always been to work with startups and she has been influential in scaling up profitable business.

Prior to joining Nykaa, she was the COO of Colorbar cosmetics where she grew the cosmetic brand to the top third slot in colour cosmetic industry. Previously, she successfully led Lakme Beauty Services at Unilever, spearheading the Lakme Beauty Salon Business. She has had successful international and national stints with companies like Kaya Skin Clinic, Kodak, Fosters and Eli Lily in a career spanning more than two decades.

Reena holds an MBA Degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, and is a keen cycling and adventure sports enthusiast.