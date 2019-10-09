Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd

Yogeshwar Sharma is the Executive Director and CEO at Select Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

He has successfully led the country’s most admired shopping center, Select CITYWALK and has been with the organization for 14 years since its inception.

He has been responsible for various functions for Select CITYWALK starting from Leasing, Operations and now management of the Shopping Center.

He is a 1996 batch pass out of Executive Master’s in International Trade from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and has educational qualifications and credentials in science, law, finance and shopping center leasing and management and believes his drive to lead the company in best business policies. He has attended various executive management & development programs including educational programs held by International Council of Shopping Centre’s (ICSC) and programs organized by MECSC in the Middle East.