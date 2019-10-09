The Great Indian Mall Story: The Rise of the shopping centre industry

1 1 Quest Mall: The Best Culmination of Luxury Retail & Fine Dining in Kolkata

Quest Mall, Kolkata needs no introduction. It has been a landmark destination since its inception and has turned out to be a radical revolution in fashion and lifestyle, providing a clutch of the spiffiest experiences for the classes, as well as setting a unique aspirational benchmark for the masses. Its impressive facade is a mesmerising interplay of solar-powered lighting against a modern and energetic asymmetrical structure – inspired by India’s varied culture and natural beauty. It is rated as one of the best culmination of luxury retail and fine dining in Kolkata. Located at the heart of this eclectic city, the mall is conveniently at the cusp of premium residential areas like Ballygunge and Park Street, with effortless access from Alipore & New Alipore. Quest is a one-stop destination for shoppers of Kolkata of all age groups.

It is, undoubtedly, one of Kolkata’s best mall, competing with the world’s finest. Sanjeev Mehra, Vice President, Quest Properties India Ltd. talks about the mall’s successful journey, its growth achievements and future aspects in an exclusive interaction with IMAGES Retail Bureau.

Elaborate on the performance of the mall in the last cycle?

For Quest, the sales per sq. ft. have been highest in the region, with the footfall of the mall growing multi-fold. The mall has seen major growth in the luxury and bridge-to-luxury segments. All the anchor stores at the mall are in a growth trajectory including the departmental store, the hypermarket and the FEC players. All of these developments are positive signs of the growing aspirations of the mall patrons. Now, our focus is to upgrade the current offerings and introduce them to the customers with higher aspirational values.

How do you rate the success of the mall? How much has the brand grown in the past year?

For Quest, there are various parameters that have played a major role in deciding the success of the mall. They are:

Brand Mix: We have successfully been able to induct brands like Tod’s, Bobbi Brown, Forest Essentials, Aldo, Rare Rabbit, Wacoal, Latin Quarters, Biba, Soch, Rookie USA, GAP Kids, Millie’s Cookies and Isharya in the last financial year.

New Events: Marketing and promotion of the shopping center has been very important. As of every year we do multiple events to attract the customers to keep coming back to the mall. This past year, we have entered into the fourth season of the Midnight Sale at Quest (June 9) and for the very first time we have successfully executed Black Friday Sale (November 23-25) which has become a new intellectual property with incredible footfalls/ sales that are worth waiting for all year round.

What are some unique store formats /retail concepts that you have introduced to bring in consumers?

Store Formats:

– Skai Bar: The 120-seater Skai Bar combines chill and urban cool inits ambiance. It is divided into two sections – indoor and al fresco, complete with two bars. Soothing clean lines, a palette of grey, green, brown, wood and prints define the décor. The interiors have been done by Mumbai-based architects Avni Deshpande and Komeil Mukhi. Now, the mall owns its very own rooftop bar with modern international cuisines.

– Q33 Alfresco: This Luxury café-cum-restaurant is situated on the ground floor where all the luxury brands of the mall are present. The café is the brainchild of Quest and was conceptualised keeping in mind the requirement of a lounge area wherein shoppers can relax after a luxury shopping spree.

– The Liquor Section of Spencer’s: Complete with a Duty-Free like liquor store setting, the liquor section of Spencer’s was introduced at Quest on the upper ground floor. This is a unique store and has a direct connectivity with the hypermarket.

– Aajisai Japanese Restaurant with Sushi Conveyor Belt System: For the first time, we have a Teppanyaki grill in India, which has a sushi conveyor belt system. The Japanese restaurant was made open to the public and has found a very good response since opening.

Retail Concepts

-Movable Kiosks: The mall has brought in movable kiosks as a new retail concept. Currently, we have 136 stores and 18 kiosks including 2 movable kiosks. It gives us the fl exibility to test and find out where the brand clicks better. We also have more control over the space which helps plan the positive churning better and this is something which adds to the unique customer experience giving the patrons more options within the limited space.

– Pop-Up Space for New Designers: The mall has a dynamic venue called ‘LOFT’ which is located on the sixth floor and focuses on different popup events. We conduct events such as fashion shows, designer trunk shows,art exhibits, food pop-ups, jewellery shows there. There’s always something new and exciting happening. We have successfully got the attention of the best brands like Abu Jani–Sandeep Khosla, Berluti, Bvlgari, Christian Dior, Christian Louboutin, Diesel, Rose (an Indian Jewelry House), to name a few.

What role does hospitality play in generating footfalls? What services do you offer patrons?

Hospitality plays a major role for the patrons. We have services like Concierge, Valet Services, AutoPay Parking Systems, ATMs, First Aid for Safety, Wheelchairs Assistance for Senior Citizens/ Handicapped, Restrooms for Handicapped/ Baby Sitting, etc. to name a few.

What innovative ideas are you implementing to ensure customer-centricity?

– Quest Floral Fantasy: Quest Floral Fantasy was born out of the idea of presenting an ‘International Flower Show’ to the patrons of the city. The duration of the event was one week from January 11-17, 2019. It will be a biennial event at Quest. Flower shows predominantly have always been outside and the challenges of executing breathtaking and spectacular displays of 8 global fl oral artists within a secured environment accompanied with handling of millions of people who go through one mall being the toughest challenge. However, the parameters evolved, and creativity and cooperation from World Association of Floral Arrangements (WAFA) and our local partners Pushpa Bitan took this to global recognition. The global artists themselves enamored by the recognition and love from the city of people and flower enthusiasts, who thronged the mall to enjoy some of the spectacular displays ever seen. We at Quest, now own another remarkable property which will evolve with time and we will present better at Quest Floral Fantasy.

Is there a need for Omnichannelisation of malls? Has Omnichannelisation played a major role in the mall in the past year? Your views.

It is important to keep up with the technical changes the industry is coming across to. In this endeavor, we are not taking any Omnichannel steps as we believe that this is something retailers need to do. We have kept in mind that thebrands we are bringing in are aggressive enough to meet the expectation of the customers at the brand level. Most of our brands have digital platforms inside the stores itself to give the customers options to choose and order from these platforms and take advantage of the technology at its best.

Tell us about your entertainment partners? Do you plan to bring on more renowned entertainment brands to your mall?

We have INOX, on the fourth floor, as our entertainment partner. INOX has 4 premium screens and 2 Gold screens with a capacity of around 1,300 seats and it fulfills the needs and demands of the movie lovers across the city. Additionally, there are 2 more entertainment zones for kids:

– 11-D on the third floor, which is a cinema hall with real effects meant for children but often enjoyed by the whole of the family along with kids.

– A toddler zone called as Kool Kidz at the basement besides Spencer’s, which also is a very important part of the mall.

Tell us about the food court? How much has it evolved in the last one year? What services and brands you have added to the food court?

Last year, there was an addition of homegrown brand Bombay Toastee and Waffle Wallah which was well received by the mall patrons and they are performing very decently. We have recently added Burger King in the month of August and Taco Bell will be the part of our food court from mid-September.

How much has the mall evolved on technological parameters in the last cycle?

We have come up with a very interactive mobile app which has the following features: fee online through self-checkout via the first-of-its-kind app feature

– Bluetooth Beacons: Flash offers in real-time to enhance shopping experience

– Walk & Win: Rewarding people who complete thresholds by mapping footsteps taken in the mall premises

– Selfie Filter: The app comes with a camera-integrated selfie filter

– Reservations for Dining Experiences: make reservations across in-house eateries via the Quest app

Tech Integration

– Automation in Parking Payments: We have automated pay parking kiosks which allow our customers to pay themselves and exit without the need to accumulate at one point and queue for payment

– Automation in Fire & Safety Management: We have CO sensors, in the basement parking, connected with the exhaust and ventilation fans so when the level of CO increases in the r sh hours, the fans start automatically

– Automation in Infrastructure: The escalators are remained turned off to conserve electricity.