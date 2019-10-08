SKIDATA: Global market leader for parking solutions and visitor management

Austria-based SKIDATA AG is reckoned as the global market leader in access solutions and visitor management, offering a broad range of innovative, customized systems enabling swift and secure access for people and vehicles to malls, shopping centers, airports, cities, stadiums, amusement parks and ski regions around the world.

The company entered India in 2009 as SKIDATA (India) Private Limited and has achieved huge success and has more than 100 customers in the sub-continent. Since then, it has built an extensive coverage of customers from various business segments, viz. International Airports (Mumbai International Airport, Bengaluru Airport, GMR Hyderabad Airport, Bagdogra Airport), Shopping Centers (DLF, Inorbit, Brigade, Prestige Group, Oberoi Constructions), BCCI Stadia (14Cricket stadia), Corporates (TCS, Oracle, Accenture, Cisco, Netapp, Goldman Sachs, Swiss Re), Nagpur Smart City, Public Parking lots, Amusement parks, Mumbai Zoo etc.

With presence in New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Lucknow, Mohali, Pune, Surat, Indore, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Nagpur, Bagdogra, Nellore, Kakinada with Head office in Mumbai, SKIDATA is known for bringing the best ofthe technologies to the country.

Services Offered

– SKIDATA with its global presence & experience brings a lot to the table as a technology partner for shopping centres.

– Parking Management System

– Level Display System

– Indoor Parking Guidance System

– Wireless Outdoor Parking Guidance System

– Handheld solutions for Parking Management

“SKIDATA offers the latest technology for managing parking operations especially for shopping malls and airports. In addition to the conventional ‘Ticketing solution’ some key solutions that are adopted by the shopping centres include Parking Guidance System & Level Display System for ease of parking and also mobile handheld ticketing/ cashiering for Valet parking,” says Nimish Sonawala, Managing Director, SKIDATA India .

Shopping Mall Requirements

“Maintaining and providing services for parking is one of the biggest challenges today and in case of shopping malls, the challenge is even bigger. Shopping malls have understood the importance of providing enough parking spaces to shoppers and therefore they want it more organized and convenient. As they face the peak hour traffic on daily basis, they want to give a better experience to the shoppers. As a result, even the consumers today know that if they will visit a mall there will always be parking space available for them, which fulfills the motive,” says Sonawala.

The demand may vary as per Tier I, II & III city malls, but the following are the points highlighting the shopping mall requirements:

– Well planned mall entrances and exits.

– Provision of drop off zones and mall grand entrances keeping traffic flow in mind.

– Enough Entry/Exit lanes planned pay station to avoid long queues on weekends.

– Completely Automated parking from Entry till Exit including self-payment kiosks.

– Ticketless & Cashless payment for parking

– Good Parking Management Systems & solutions for ease of parking.

Innovations in Pipeline

The new innovations in pipeline which is very much in demand today are:

Ticketless Parking: Use of license plate of the vehicle as a parking ticket so there is no need for taking a physical ticket to enter the parking lot. At the exit, the license plate is scanned and tariff gets computed automatically. Parker has multiple options to pay for parking via Cash, PayTm or Credit/Debit cards linked to his license plate. Complete operation of parking is automated, completely ticketless.

Cashless Parking: Since inception, SKIDATA believed in the concept of automated parking with no need of manpower at ‘Entry or Exit’. “SKIDATA has launched skiosk range of selfpayment devices with different models from conventional Pay on foot device to handle Cash & Cashless payments. But cashless kiosks are proving to be more popular which has a capability of handling cashless payments via mobile wallets like Paytm, Credit/ Debit cards etc. This skiosk device in a mall lobby can easily replace the conventional ‘Pay Stations.’ This helps in reducing the cost of manpower, cash handling, revenue pilferages as well as long queues at the exit,” explains Sonawala.

Technology & Parking

Parking is driven by technology and nowadays an individual is far more aware of technology trends than maybe 10 years back. “Every mall visitor today expects to have an excellent mall experience which invariably begins with good parking experience even before entering the actual mall.

SKIDATA drives new and better technology in the space of parking. SKIDATA’s new digital initiatives include the Ticketless & Cashless Parking concept, Mobile wallet-based parking payment, Fastag based parking access, Smart parking guidance systems.

SKIDATA’s application for parking has advanced over the years and currently we are providing some key digital features like web portal based dashboard, graphical statistics, cloud-based reporting and more. In addition to this, SKIDATA inherent benefits of maximisation of parking revenues, reducing operations costs and longer life of the equipment,” Sonawala concludes.