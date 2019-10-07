56 pc of Myntra festive sales from small cities, towns

Beating the slowdown blues and bridging the digital divide between India and ‘Bharat’, fashion e-tailer Myntra on Saturday reported 56 percent online annual growth from small cities and towns during its ‘Big Fashion Days’ sale from September 29-October 4.

“While the overall growth during the six-day festive sale was 60 per cent up year-on-year (YoY), 56 percent of the sales was from small cities (tier-2) and towns (tier-3) across the country,” sad the city-based company.

Noida, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Guwahati and Patna majorly contributed to the high value sales emanating from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Myntra said.

However, the sales value in monetary terms was not disclosed by the company but only the percentage rise, 60 percent, vis-a-vis 2018 was highlighted.

Myntra is the fashion-focused subsidiary of homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart, the Indian arm of global retail giant Walmart. Flipkart was founded by two former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007.

“The surge in traffic from 2018 edition was 32 percent YoY, with 1.9 million (10.9 lakh) people shopping for 6.43 million (over 60 lakh) goods,” said Myntra Head Amar Nagaram in a statement.

Men’s T-shirts were the most sought after item with a piece sold every two seconds and a pair of jeans every four seconds, while 50 kurta and kurta sets were bought every minute in the women’s section.

Under the western wear category, jumpsuits were the most popular, with beauty and personal care items growing 95 percent YoY.

Brands like Roadster, House of Pataudi, HRX, Anouk, Mast & Harbour and Taavi labels’ sales grew 28 per cent YoY.

“We have registered 4.9 lakh new members of our loyalty membership programme,” added Nagaram.

A whopping 35,000 watches and 77,000 handbags were also sold during the fest sale.