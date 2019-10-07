UAE’s Al Madina Group opens first hypermarket in Bengaluru

UAE-based Al Madina Group launched its India operations on October 5 by opening its hypermarket in the technology suburb of Doddakanneli in Bengaluru.

“Mango hypermarket is set up with a total area of 45,000 sq.ft in two floors,” the company said in a press release.

The hypermarket offers a wide variety of electronics, home appliances, household goods, stationery, toys, garments, sports goods, health and beauty products, fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from local farmers, fresh meats and fish and groceries. It also features a live bakery section serving breads, cakes and pastries.

The hypermarket also sells chocolates, nuts and dates sourced from the Middle East, among the other countries.

Al Madina has also partnered with Pantaloons to offer trendy garments, footwear and accessories for men, women and children.

The Group has plans to invest Rs 100 crore in India by the end of next year in three project with a job potential for about 3000 people, the press release added.