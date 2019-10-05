Supersox taps fitness enthusiasts with performance wear socks, supergear socks

Launched in 2012 with a vision to offer the widest range of the best quality socks to Indian consumers of all ages, Supersox is known for introducing socks of superb quality, with a vibrant personality and in international styles to Indian consumers. The brand offers the widest range of products for any sock brand in the world, with over 8,000 SKUs catering to men, women, kids and infant for all occasions and uses. In the short period that it has been in existence, the brand has strengthened its presence in the general trade channels and today, boasts of more than 300 distributors and 12,500 active MBOs. It is also present on all major e-commerce sites including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Jabong, etc. Supersox delivers to more than 30,000 pincodes across the country.

In an exclusive chat with IMAGES Business of Fashion, Harsh Saraf, Business Head, Supersox talks about how the brand is targeting men, women and kids who engage in workout sessions and have specific requirements for enhanced performance…

Excerpts from the interview…

Tell us about your special performance socks, Supergear Socks?

While sports shoes and apparel have always received much attention to enhance performance, when it comes to socks, not much thought is given. Most people pull up an old pair between a high-priced shoe and their feet. The ‘modest’ sock can prove to be a game changer for sports and workout enthusiasts. Feet are an important aspect of any sports activity. While finding the right footwear for the activity or training is of course important, it is equally important to understand that socks can make or break the quality of the feat. In the end, it is all about how the wearer ‘feels’, and how much wear and tear the feet can take while performing the activity. Supergear Socks is our offering to bridge this wide gap in the market for performance socks.

What are the innovations introduced in this range?

Supergear Ultra Performance socks is available for six main activities, viz, cricket, cycling, football. Marathon, workout and yoga. Each product has been customised with its own USP and technology, keeping the requirements of the activity in mind. The entire range has been manufactured with specially reinforced super soft yarn for a better feel. The anti-bacterial and lemon fresh technology is intended to keep the socks stink free even with multiple wearing between washes. The specially designed net provides ventilation for moisture-wicking, makes them breathable, keeping moistness away from the skin. The compression ft makes Supergear socks an ideal choice for football, cricket or marathon. The most ideal feature is the padded heal and reinforced toe that lends the socks an anti-blister feature. The pyramid texture on the ankle keeps the feet from abrasions. The special dot texture at the sole of yoga socks provide anti-slip and acupressure features for better performance. The cycling socks have a fully padded support sole for uniform strength distribution.

Who are the target customers of this range?

Supergear socks are targeted at men, women and kids who engage in sports activities or workout/yoga sessions and have specific requirements for enhanced performance. Since people are by and large more fitness conscious today, we expect the brand to be a part of a person’s daily wardrobe. The age group targeted is 18 to 40 years.

Tell us about your other latest collections?

Supersox has an interesting array of socks for the season like the Marvel Avengers Socks, Spider-Man Socks, US Collection, Frill Baby Socks, Classy Missy Collection, Denim Collection, Metal Collection, Season Collection and Many More. We strive to provide our consumers a fresh range every season and there is something new for every age group.

How is licensing helping a product like socks?

Children get attached to various characters, making licensing a viable option for socks business. Licensing entrusts a brand with an added degree of credibility. Our other brand, Supersox, has acquired the license from Walt Disney Company including Pixar, Marvel Lucasfilms to manufacture and promote socks with their entire range of characters. These include Star Wars, Avengers, Spiderman, Frozen, Toy Story, Incredibles, The Lion King, Cars, Planes and Winnie the Pooh.

Have you partnered with any sports celebrities to market Supergear Socks or undertaken any sports license to promote the product?

Celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing is the rage in today’s digital media explosion. There is no doubt that it inspires consumer confidence in a brand, and we are definitely considering the option in the near future.