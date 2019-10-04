AEO launches MOOD, a new wellness and personal care brand

American Eagle Outfitters announced the launch of MOOD, a wellness and personal care product line offered exclusively at American Eagle stores and online.

The genderless collection features a broad range of personal care products, bath essentials and aromatherapy with six unique scents for the mind and body. MOOD’s inaugural collection will include one hundred percent hemp-derived CBD products for bath and body.

“Inspired by our customers and their interest in this exciting new category, we see this as a perfect extension of the AE brand. MOOD is designed to help everyone, especially young people, live a better quality of life,” commented Chad Kessler, American Eagle Global Brand President. “The first collection is just the beginning of a more expansive product line and what we see as a meaningful long-term growth opportunity.”

A collection of 45 genderless personal care products, the line includes body lotion, hand cream, face oil, aromatherapy oil, pillow mist, muscle balm and lip salve. Bath essentials such as bath bomb, sugar scrub and foaming face wash nourish the skin. Nutrient-rich products lock in moisture and replenish skin from head to toe, no matter the mood.

Six scents for the mind, body and identity: Chill- enriched with warm vanilla for those grrr moments; Energized- includes mandarin nectar to help when feeling tired; Focused- enhanced with a citrus twist to beat the yawn; Refreshed- made with cool coconut to aid with burnout; Soothed- infused with fresh eucalyptus to calm and zZz- incorporates soft lavender to combat restlessness.

The product formulas were created exclusively for AEO Inc. by Green Growth Brands. All GGB’s CBD products are sourced from U.S.-based, licensed hemp processors and are Farm Bill 2018 compliant. GGB rigorously tests all of its CBD products and such products are compliant with applicable requirements under the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, and EU Cosmetic Regulations, as well as the California Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 (Proposition 65). GGB sells and distributes topical CBD products only in jurisdictions that permit such sale.

The campaign features unscripted interviews from real kids talking about the pressure of everyday life and the self-care routines that help manage it. The playful and colorful campaign brings the spirit of MOOD to life.