Paytm Mall expects to generate Rs 500 cr sales for offline partners

Paytm Mall expects to generate around Rs 500 crore sales for offline partners after onboarding 30,000 new retailers during the current festive season, the company said on Tuesday.

The firm is also looking to generate overall sales of around Rs 2,100 crore during the festive season from its platform.

“The company is targeting to generate over Rs 500 crore in actual sales for its partnered offline retailers helping them expand their business. The platform has been concentrating a lot on the market outside the Tier-I cities. While these metropolitan areas contribute 35 percent of its business, the rest comes from small cities and towns,” Paytm Mall said in a statement.

Paytm Mall has on-boarded over 30,000 new retailers ahead of the upcoming festive season, it added.

Under this partnership, these stores offer their wide catalogue on Paytm Mall app, in-store pick-up, local deliveries, and exclusive brand vouchers.

“This partnership enables Paytm Mall to acquire new users, strengthen its assortment and expand its reach to the neighbourhood brand outlets. The company does not own and operate warehouses rather it partners with sellers and encourages them to use the local courier services for delivery, thereby bringing down the delivery time and costs.

“We are aggressively on-boarding retail stores and collaborating with new brands. We have also introduced exclusive brand vouchers as part of our ongoing engagement. We have already witnessed 3 times GMV (gross merchandise value) within the first two days of this sale and are aiming for US$ 300 million (Rs 2,100 crore) in GMV during the festive season,” Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall said.

During the ongoing festive season, Paytm Mall has also brought eBay’s global inventory on its platform.