Vivek Sahni, CEO & Co-Founder, Kama Ayurveda

Vivek Sahni studied Economics at Delhi University and then an Associate Degree in Communications Design from Parsons School of Design in New York.

After moving back to India, he started his eponymous design company Vivek Sahni Design in 1993 which specialized in communications, product and environmental design,

He co-founded Kama Ayurveda in 2002 and is responsible for the brand’s tremendous success both in India as well as international markets.

Today Kama Ayurveda stands for authentic Ayurvedic beauty and wellness products, the brand is available across 20 standalone retail stores across India and has over 120 products in skin, hair and body.

Sahni is passionate about design and the environment and is using design in its infinite forms from technology, to supply chain, to product, package and store design to create a new kind of company.