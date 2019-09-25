DLF Place Saket revamped, re-introduced as DLF Avenue

DLF Shopping Malls, the country’s largest physical market place unveiled the new brand name and logo for its most awaited and re-imagined mall ‘DLF Avenue’, Saket.

The mall, earlier known as DLF Place, Saket, after successful operations for 10 years, closed down earlier this year for a complete revamp. It will now open in its new avatar of a modern-day neighbourhood, for its customers in the next 45 days enthused with a fresh look and unique offerings fulfilling experiences in a specially curated and culturally enriching milieu.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls said, ‘Our focus on continuous innovation has ensured that DLF properties cut through the clutter on account of the differentiated experiences they offer to their consumers. Based on brand and customer insights and expectations, ‘DLF Avenue’, Saket, is a modern-day neighbourhood. A place that brings the community together by offering focussed, curated shopping, an unrivalled F&B district and inspiring cultural experiences that will become social currency.’

The re-imagined mall will see the best of Indian and international fashion and apparel brands across fast fashion, athleisure and ethnic fusion. Consumers will see new marquee brands, such as ‘Uniqlo’ opening its store along with athleisure offerings such as Under Armour and Go Sports. There will also be a dedicated curated ethnic and fusion zone taking the make in India story to the next level.

DLF Avenue will also present the best curated Food & Beverage offering covering casual dining, global dining, and best in Asia offerings. An exclusive dedicated & curated F&B zone with 3 floors of restaurant space including 30 all-day dining options and 4 new age bars will also be a part of the new development.

In addition to this, the brand has also introduced unique concepts which are the first-of-its-kind including ‘Social Steps’ – an iconic, interior landmark – for people to connect; ‘The Plaza’ – a culture hub, with a resplendent greenery and a co-working space within the premises.

“DLF Avenue will be a place with taste and discernment that values quality over quantity. A neighbourhood that has been carefully curated, that’s especially true of how we’ve contributed to the flourishing growth of the bustling metropolis that Delhi is today.” added Bector.

DLF Shopping Malls has been the pioneer of the retail revolution in the country and has paved the way for transforming malls into community spaces, bringing to the discerning consumer the best of brands, food, and entertainment. The focus on continuous innovation has ensured that DLF properties cut through the clutter on account of the differentiated experiences they offer. And in this pursuit, have identified newer opportunities to serve the consumer, especially through the phygital capabilities.