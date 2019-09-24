Snapdeal to kick-start the festive season with 8-day ‘Snap-Diwali’ sale

Snapdeal, India’s largest value-focused e-commerce platform, announced three mega sales for this festive season. The first sale, coinciding with Navratri festivities, will run from September 29 to October 06. The next two sales will run in the second and third weeks of October. In the Diwali season, the company expects more than 85 percent of its sales to come from non-metro users.

The sale aims at offering special deals on a wide range of its bestsellers from Indian bazaars, including products for home, fashion and fitness. The range comprises products offering users smart solutions for daily living, including multi-function kitchen tools, dough makers, USB-powered juicers, LED lights, magic mops and more. For the social media savvy users, items such as selfie lights, tripods, karaoke mics and multiport USB hubs will be showcased. Also on offer will be wellness accessories such as yoga mats, fitness bands and home gym equipment.

Speaking about the sale, Snapdeal Spokesperson said: “In line with Snapdeal 2.0, this year’s sale is designed to capture the needs of customers from tier II and tier III markets. With the aspirations of smaller towns and middle-class consumers growing faster, we see immense potential in the market. India’s consumption is moving to US$1 trillion with only 10 percent of this coming from organised retail. Snapdeal’s sale will provide an opportunity for the unorganised retail sector to grow faster too. This season, we are expecting more than 85 percent of our sales to come from non-metro cities.”

According to Snapdeal, the Diwali sales will also offer curated selections around Navratri/Pujo, Dhanteras, gifting options and home decoration and lighting collections.

Snapdeal is India’s largest marketplace focused on the aspirational needs of users in Tier 2 & 3 cities across the country. Since Snapdeal is a pure marketplace, with all sales being fulfilled by independent third-party sellers, the increase in business volumes will lead to direct benefits for the sellers associated with the platform. Snapdeal has more than 500,000 registered sellers on the marketplace.