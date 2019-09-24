Myntra and Tissot partner to enable shoppers in India to buy Swiss watchmaker’s premium watches online

Myntra and the world leader in the Swiss traditional watch industry, Tissot, have entered into a strategic partnership enabling shoppers in India to purchase premium watches online.

Tissot, one of the most popular watch brands in India, has actor Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli as its International brand ambassadors. Known for its excellent craftsmanship and meticulous design, Tissot’s latest and most cutting edge timepieces from its collections; Touch Collection, T-Sport, T-Lady, T-Classic, Heritage, T-Gold, and Special Collections and will now be available on Myntra.

There are more than 150+ styles for men and women starting from Rs 15,000 onwards and furthermore Myntra’s premium customers will be able to avail special benefits on purchase of Tissot’s sporty and stylish timepieces. With ease of Myntra’s online shopping platform, Tissot reinstates its commitment to providing the most innovative and best-in-class timepieces to its customers, 24×7 and on the move.

As India’s leading destination for fashion and lifestyle products, Myntra has a large base of fashion forward and loyal customers across the country, making it the perfect partner for the Tissot to spread its footprint online in India. Myntra is also today, a destination for premium watches with more than 100 international and domestic brands on its platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “Known for their quality, craftsmanship and elegance, Swiss made watches have a large fan-following in India and are a favourite among our shoppers. Watches are a fast growing category for us and we are excited to launch Tissot on our platform today. Myntra’s popularity, reach and trust, makes it an ideal platform for discerning watch lovers to choose and pick from their favourite collection.”

François Thiebaud, Tissot President SA, said, “Tissot is the leader in the traditional Swiss watch industry, exporting more than 4 million watches every year. The brand, established in 1853, stands by its signature, Innovators by Tradition. This unique partnership with Myntra is the first of its kind in India. I am confident Indian consumers will enjoy the opportunity to experience our latest collections and shop authentic Tissot products on the Myntra platform.”