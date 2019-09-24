Toonz Retail collaborates with Indian Terrain and Nauti Nati brands to sell their merchandise in Toonz outlets

One of India’s fastest growing kids retail chain, Toonz Retail, has collaborated with Indian Terrain and Nauti Nati apparel brands to sell their merchandise in 28 outlets of Toonz Retail in India and aims to target selling in all retail outlets within a year.

Toonz, being one of the most preferred stores by parents with more than 100+ outlets across 64 cities and strong presence in Tier II and III cities, Indian Terrain and Nauti Nati has collaborated with Toonz Retail to sell their merchandise. Indian Terrain has designed collection for boys between the ages of 4 and 16 years and consists of garments that carry interesting prints and designs. Indian Terrain has roped in captain cool – Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador to parlay the cricketer’s appeal among youngsters.

Nauti Nati is a premier children’s wear brand for both boys (1-10 years) and girls (0-8 years) with latest collection featuring floral prints that are ideal for the new season.

Commenting on this strategic tie-up with Indian Terrain and Nauti Nati, Sharad Venkta, MD & CEO, Toonz Retail said, “It is always good to associate with the brands who are very well known in the Indian market as it helps reach out a wider set of audience and understand their needs. This association could not have come at a better time given the festive season has started and parents have begun shopping for their kids.”