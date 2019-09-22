Retailers offer deep discounts to clear piled up inventory

The festival season discount is back, but what would cheer the shoppers more this time are the sharper discounts offered by retailers across categories — from kitchenware and electronic items to apparels — to clear off the inventory.

While offline retailers are offering a discount in the range of 10-30 percent, online retailers like Amazon are giving discounts in the range of 10-80 percent.

Delhi-based traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the discount level this year is more compared to last year due to high inventory pile-up in the wake of slowdown.

“Last year, the discounts averaged from 5 to 10 percent. This year, those are in the range of 10-30 percent. For the stocks lying unsold for the last one year, the discount is more than 30 percent. Online retailers are giving discounts upto 80 percent to corner more market share,” Khandelwal said.

The wholesale price index (WPI), which reflects producers’ pricing power has been consistently low and economists see it further dropping in the face of unsold stock and sub-optimal capacity utilisation. The lower capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector is one of the main reasons private investment has remained subdued. The WPI has been showing downward trend and it was lowest in August in the last 25 months.

Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research had last month in a report said that it does not see private investment picking up anytime soon as manufacturing sector capacity utilisation has hovered in the range of 70-76 percent since FY14 and unless it reaches optimum level no company would invest.

Most retailers have complained of squeezed margins due to deep discounts, which are necessitated to maintain cash flow even if it means loss.

“The market was gung-ho for a long time as the consumption was only soaring. Keeping with that the manufacturers created huge inventory, which has got stuck all of a sudden due to the slowdown. Now the best way to clear the inventory is to get the goods going at deep discounts,” said brand strategist Harish Bijoor.