ILC Group to come up with Good Earth City Centre 2 at Gurugram by 2022

After the grand success of Good Earth City Centre at Sector 50, ILC group of companies is now coming up with Good Earth City Centre 2 at Sector 69, Southern Periphery Road Gurgaon. The project is on a 2-acre site surrounded by soon to be dense housing and residential cum office buildings.

The project is going to be the first organised high street of Gurgaon. It has excellent connectivity to NH-8, Faridabad Road and Sohna Road. Located on a 60-meter wide sector road connecting to the Southern Periphery Road, the site has great proximity to the proposed phase II of Metro on Southern Periphery Road. The GECC 2 will be a completely leased based project, with a focus on a vibrant mix, balance of brands, excellent mall operations and a firm support of a strong marketing endeavor to not only ensure consistency of positioning but also have focused mall promotions round the year.

Key Attractions

GECC 2 is positioned to be a bridge premium high street style mall, with a 6-screen cinema, a large food court, a supermarket, an electronics and fashion anchor stores. GECC 2 will also be focusing a lot on the F&B. The mall is zoned with international, athleisure, unisex fast fashion and personal care brands on the ground floor. First floor has Indo-western, men’s formal and made to measure and electronics brands. F&B and FEC are the impulse of the second floor whereas the cinema occupies the third and fourth floor. Approximately 19 odd categories are being touched upon to create a vibrant, complete and wholesome neighbourhood shopping experience.

Retail Catchment

The catchment of the GECC 2, as per an extensive market research undertaken, is estimated to be growing at the rate of 18 percent CAGR. The residential areas in the immediate vicinity of GECC 2 are getting denser year-on-year. In 2 years from now, around the time when GECC 2 will get operational, the catchment would have grown considerably with housing societies and complexes hitting an occupancy of 80-90 percent. Industry Veteran Rehan Huck who has recently joined ILC after a long stint at DLF, will be leading the project from the front

“I am excited about the project and I think we are moving in the right direction. We are ensuring that we not only put together a great product but also run it extremely well, ” says Rehan.

The leasing of the project has just started and the response has been overwhelming. The mall will be announcing the anchors and the category leaders soon and also have a grand launch of the project too. The construction of the project is in full swing and very much on schedule. The brand is hopeful of launching the mall by 2022 mid-year.